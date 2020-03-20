coronavirus illinois

A neighborhood in Skokie is staying connected with window art activity

By Yukare Nakayama
SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A neighborhood in north suburban Skokie is making the best out of social distancing. They call it window walking.

"A window walk is where when we're out for our daily walk, we're just looking around the neighborhood to look in each window to see if there is some kind of art work or picture that we can find. Sort of like a scavenger hunt," said Jane Daniel, resident of Skokie.

Daniel and her son Miles counted at least 15 shamrocks in their neighborhood.

It all started with a post on social media.

"I saw it on Facebook on a mom's group for Evanston. I saw that I think it was on Monday night. And it really took off," said Daniel.

Neighborhoods surrounding Skokie and beyond have caught wind of window walking. The fun will continue as people look for ways to have fun, safely.

On Friday, neighbors should expect to see smiley faces on their neighborhood windows.

"The purpose is to stay connected with our neighbors and our neighborhood," said Daniel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsskokiecommunity journalistartcoronaviruscoronavirus illinois
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Historic legislative session clears obstacle for Chicago casino
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Show More
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News