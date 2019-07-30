Skydiver knocked unconscious during midair collision in Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ill. (WLS) -- Ottawa police are responding to a midair skydiving collision Tuesday.

A licensed skydiver was knocked unconscious during the collision at about 11:56 a.m., a spokesperson for Skydive Chicago told ABC 7 Chicago.

The skydiver's Automatic Activation Device activated and deployed and the spokesperson said, "everyone is fine."

AAD is a device that automatically opens the reserve parachute should the jumper be unable to, according to the Skydive Chicago website.

The Ottawa Police Department is investigating the situation.

Officials have not released any further details about the incident at this time.
