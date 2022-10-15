Chicago Home Depot stores selling 99-cent smoke detectors this weekend

The discount smoke detectors are available from Friday, Oct. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 16 at the 11 Home Depot stores throughout Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is teaming up with Home Depot to sell smoke detectors for just 99 cents this weekend.

The offer is part of Chicago Fire Department's observance of National Fire Prevention Week.

"If you don't have a working smoke detector or if your smoke detector is coming up for expiration, now is the time," CFD District Chief Walter Schroeder said. "Check that smoke detector and replace it."

This is the fourth straight year the fire department and Home Depot have teamed up to offer discount smoke detectors.