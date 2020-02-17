Would you know if a predator was texting your kid? 30 acronyms you should know

These days, social media has a language of its own, but do you know what some of the acronyms your kids might be receiving or sending really mean?
Maybe you know what "LOL" means, but do you know what "CD9" or "GNOC" means? A simple acronym might seem harmless. However, "CD9" means parents aren't around and "GNOC" means get naked on camera.
These acronyms are the latest tools that child predators use to communicate with kids.
"ASL: age, sex, location. Yeah I would have never guessed that," Rehan said.
Your child's phone rings and a single number flashes on the screen.
If you don't know what it means, you could be letting a predator talk to your child right in front of you.
Out sister station, ABC13, asked Rehan if they saw a number eight on their niece's phone, what would they think?
"I would probably, I don't know. What time is dinner? 8 o'clock?" Rehan said
According to the Child Rescue Coalition, an organization that aims to protect all children from sexual exploitation, there are 30 code phrases, either numbers or acronyms, parents needs to know.
The number eight is code for oral sex, according to the Child Rescue Coalition.
"So, this is something child predators are using, numbers to target kids," we asked. "Like 99, I mean you read it and you would have never guessed what it meant?"
"Parents gone. Wow, yeah that's dangerous," Nikki Leite, a mother, said.
We stopped Rehan while he was out with his dog and asked him a few questions.
"You said you have nieces and nephews, what are their ages?"
"Probably about 10 to 15 years old," Rehan said.
Rehan told us, together, his family does a good job at monitoring their phones.
But, when we showed him a list of acronyms that child predators are using to communicate with kids, he was shocked.
"I didn't grow up in the age of social media, so it's kind of creepy," Rehan said. "It's creepy. It's very disturbing. I am going to go home and talk to my nieces and nephews right now."
Most parents know what LOL or ILY means, but it turns out there is a longer, more secretive list of acronyms parents don't know.
We asked Leite, "If you had to guess, what would GNOC mean?"
"Good night, something or other," said Leite.
We told her what it actually meant.
"Oh my God, wow," Nikki and JP Leite said.
The coalition said if any of these 30 code phrases appear on your kid's phone, it's a red flag.
Here is a list of code phrases with their meaning:
8: Oral Sex
99: Parent Gone
142: I love you
182: I hate you
1174: Nude Club
ASL: Age/Sex/location
CD9: Code 9- it means parents are around
FYEO: For your eyes only
GNOC: Get Naked on camera
GYPO: Get your pants off
HAK: Hugs and kisses
IWSN: I want sex now
KFY: Kiss for you
KPC: Keeping parents clueless
MIRL: Meet in real life
MOS: Mom over shoulder
NIFOC: Nude in front of computer
NSFW: Not safe for work
P911: Parent alert
PAW: Parents are watching
PAL: Parents are listening
PIR: Parent in room
POS: Parent over shoulder
PRON: Porn
RUMORF: Are you Male or female?
SWAK: Sealed with a kiss
TDTM: Talk dirty to me
WTTO: Want to trade pictures?
The group also said it's important to note that kids may be texting on apps like KIK and WhatsApp that cannot easily be tracked. Their advice is to have an open conversation with your kids about rules and let them know you'll be going through their phone and all the apps they use.
