CHICAGO PROUD

11-year-old boy with leukemia surprised with dream room makeover

EMBED </>More Videos

An 11-year-old Northbrook boy battling leukemia is about to get the surprise of his life.

By
NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) --
An 11-year-old Northbrook boy battling leukemia is about to get the surprise of his life.

Many have been working feverishly to put a huge smile on his face Friday afternoon.

There are about 30 volunteers working on this project. They're trying to give a boy battling cancer the room of his dreams.

"He is thrilled. He couldn't even sleep last night so he is just really excited," said his mother Susan Sorial.

Johnny Sorial left for school Friday morning counting down the time to see his new bedroom.

"I think it is extremely generous of Special Spaces and Normandy to do something like this," his father George Sorial said.

Special Spaces is a nonprofit organization that creates dream bedrooms for children battling life-threatening illnesses. Johnny was diagnosed with leukemia at age nine.

"He was acting tired, kind of stumbling around. We knew something was a little off so we went ahead and took him in and they found out that it was leukemia right away," Susan said.

A few months ago a team from Normandy Remodeling met with Johnny to figure out how to make his Star Wars dreams come to life.

"We took a few measurements and documented what the room is, went back to the office and a team of designers got together and said 'How can we make this Star Wars room?'" Normandy Remodeling Designer Ashley Noethe said.

The makeover began this morning under a tight deadline.

"The people that are here today are a mixture of architects, contractors, interior designers, office staff," said Troy Pavelka, Normandy Remodeling Director of Design.

"We will be done by 5 o'clock. Usually it is kind of pretty calm during the day and in the last hour, hour and half it is madness," Noethe said.

"When he got diagnosed it was hard to stay positive. But we had so many blessings around us, I think this is one of the blessings. It keeps us positive and feeling good," Susan said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycancermakeoverschicago proudleukemiaNorthbrook
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
Help raise money for kids who can't afford life-saving cleft surgery
Chicago Proud: Cancer survivor to run 2018 Chicago Marathon
Special Olympics athlete to run 2018 Chicago Marathon
New campaign highlights importance of breast cancer screenings
More chicago proud
SOCIETY
Runner becomes 1st athlete with cerebral palsy to sign with Nike
The line to the British throne
Social Security checks will grow in 2019 as inflation rises
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
More Society
Top Stories
Chicago pastor charged with sex abuse, battery
10 cases of AFM, rare polio-like illness, reported in northern IL, IDPH says
Disney releases trailer for live-action 'Aladdin' movie
Hurricane Michael: 'Nothing left' after storm's rampage in Florida Panhandle; 13 killed
Temporary hotel workers file lawsuit, say they weren't paid for work during strike
Silver Alert for missing 6-year-old Indiana boy canceled
Melania Trump says she's not thinking about affair allegations
Pope OKs resignation of Cardinal Wuerl amid cover-up scandal
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot at $548M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Sexual history survey sent to 5th graders draws complaints
Man who robbed Elmhurst bank in pajamas arrested in Chicago
California man books room at Holiday Inn, finds hotel isn't there
More News