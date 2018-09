A big step for the twins that we have been following for more than a year.Friday night, Urban Prep High School blazers were presented to Floyd and Lloyd Russell.The twins are growing up in North Lawndale.They met our own Stacey Baca as she covered a crime investigation in their neighborhood.They have spoken about how the violence affects them and how their mother works to try and protect them from it.This week, they're starting fresh as high schoolers.