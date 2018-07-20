4 Star Chicagoan: Chicago Lights Urban Farm

This week's 4 Star Chicagoans, Natasha Holbert and Cecilia Gonzales, stopped by WCL to discuss the Chicago Lights Urban Farm program.
Chicago Lights is a nonprofit organization at Fourth Presbyterian Church that works to provide hope and opportunity to Chicagoans who face poverty. Holbert is the program's director, and Gonzales is an intern.
The community can join Chicago Lights Urban Farm for their community cookout at noon on Saturday, August 4 at 444 W. Chicago Ave. Grilled fare and fresh ingredients harvested directly from the farm will be served.
The event is free and open to the public.
Thanks to a generous donation from the Greer Foundation, all donations to Chicago Lights will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, up to $100,000. The Urban Farm's Assistant Grower Internship, which employs young adults with barriers to employment, directly benefits from these donations.
For more information about Chicago Lights, visit their website at www.chicagolights.org or visit their upcoming events page here.
