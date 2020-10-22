Joel Daly, longtime ABC 7 anchor, remembered by colleagues, friends

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7242570" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joel Daly, a longtime ABC 7 Chicago anchor who worked at the station for 38 years, is being remembered for his career, influence -- and yodeling.

1 of 2 One of the great titans of broadcasting, Joel Daly passed away this morning. When I came to ABC7CHICAGO in 1982, he welcomed me with open arms. I loved his wit, his voice, his character. AND MAN COULD HE SING!!! And lest we forget he was a true renaissance man. — Jim Rose (@JimRoseABC7) October 22, 2020

2 of 2 Joel Daly became a lawyer near the end of his broadcasting career so he never stopped learning. He will be missed. My heart goes out to his family. R.I.P. big fella. — Jim Rose (@JimRoseABC7) October 22, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago colleagues and friends and remembering Joel Daly, who worked at the station for 38 years, for his career, influence -- and yodeling.Daly died Thursday morning after a long illness. He was 86.Roz Varon said she had many happy memories of Daly."He just had a personality the size of Alaska," she said.He enjoyed being on stage and walking in St. Patrick's Day parades, Varon said Thursday.Tonja Babich said Daly helped break down barriers among people.Jim Rose said Daly welcomed him with open arms when he joined ABC 7 Chicago in 1982, and called Daly "one of the great titans of broadcasting."