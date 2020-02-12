Society

Aurora prepares for upcoming 1-year anniversary of Henry Pratt shooting

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- As the city of Aurora prepares to mark one year since the mass shooting at the Henry Pratt Company, city leaders are reflecting on that fateful day.

Mayor Richard Irvin, along with the city's police and fire chiefs, gathered at a new memorial exhibit at the Aurora Art and History Center Tuesday morning.

Clayton Parks of Elgin, Trevor Wehner of DeKalb, Russell Beyer of Yorkville, Vincente Juarez of Oswego and Josh Pinkard of Oswego, were killed in a working place shooting in Aurora



It is a solemn anniversary for the town that the mayor says was forever changed by the events on Feb. 15, 2019. The Aurora Art and History Center has put up a display of memories, including the five crosses for the victims that stood outside the plant for 7 weeks after the shootings. The museum will collects cards and notes to give to victim's families and first responders. Officials believe there would have been many more victims if not for the heroic actions of police and paramedics.

Five police officers were injured in the shooting as they exchanged gunfire with Martin inside the plant. Two of them are still recovering from injuries and have not yet been able to return to work.

The city plans to lower flags to half-staff on Saturday. They will also observe a moment of silence at 1:24 p.m., the exact time the shooting began. And they will repeat the names of the victims once more: Russell Beyer, Clayton Parks, Vicente Juarez, Trevor Wehner and Josh Pinkard.
City officials are planning no public gatherings on the anniversary. They will leave that to the company which is planning a private memorial for employees and families of the victims.
