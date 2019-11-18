Walmart, Target, Best Buy and more! Here's your shopping guide to Black Friday deals

Bookmark this! Some Black Friday deals are coming, and some deals are already here.
With Thanksgiving on the 28th, 2019 is the shortest holiday season in six years, and retailers are trying hard to attract shoppers from Black Friday until Cyber Monday.
Still, more than 165 million U.S. consumers will shop over Thanksgiving weekend, and holiday retail sales are estimated to reach approx. $730 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.
The top reasons consumers are planning to shop? Around 65% say "the deals are just too good," according to the NRF. And this season, they're expected to spend big -- an average of $1,047.83 per person.
Whether you plan to do your holiday shopping in stores, online or both, use this guide to help you make your battle plan.
Happy shopping!
**Retailers listed alphabetically**
More Black Friday and Cyber Monday links will be added as they become available.
Amazon
Cyber Monday
AT&T
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store
Barnes & Noble
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store
Bass Pro Shops
Black Friday | Find a store
Best Buy
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store
Big Lots
Weekly Ad | Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store
Costco
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store
Dick's Sporting Goods
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store
DSW
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store
eBay
Cyber Monday
GameStop
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store
Home Depot
Black Friday |Cyber Monday | Find a store
JCPenney
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store
Kohl's
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store
Lowe's
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store
Macy's
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store
Newegg
Black Friday | Cyber Week
Staples
Black Friday | Find a store
Target
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store
T-Mobile
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store
Verizon
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store
Walmart
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store
Ulta Beauty
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store
Zales
Black Friday | Cyber Monday | Find a store
