Celebrating 30 years of ABC7's morning show!

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5230282" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 Eyewitness News is celebrating Traffic Anchor Roz Varon's 30 years at WLS-TV!

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5228458" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This is a very special week for us, as our morning show celebrates its 30th anniversary on April 3.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5230154" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In part two of a four part series, Roz takes a look at the Illinois tollways over the past three decades.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Eyewitness News celebrated the 30th anniversary of WLS-TV's morning show on Wednesday.On April 3, 1989, "Eyewitness News This Morning" debuted on ABC7. Roz Varon, Alan Krashesky and Jerry Taft made up the original morning team.In 1990, Kathy Brock joined the team. She retired in 2018, after 28 years with ABC7. Jerry also retired that year, after 34 years with the station.By 1994, Alan, Kathy and Jerry were promoted to later newscasts. Hosea Sanders the morning team that year, along with Tracy Butler. Hosea spent 21 years with the morning show. He now anchors Eyewitness News on The U at 7 p.m.In 2001, Judy Hsu joined the morning team. She now anchors the 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts. In 2009, Judy gave birth to her son, Ike, on the Eisenhower Expressway.In 2015, Terrell Brown joined the morning team. In 2016, Tanja Babich joined the show. Tracy and Roz are still part of the morning team today.ABC7 also celebrated Roz's 30th anniversary on Wednesday. She has been keeping people safe on the roads in the morning since the show's inception. Thank you, Roz!