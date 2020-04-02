Chicago Police Officer Marco Difranco dies of COVID-19; at least 60 CPD employees have virus

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6071228" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Chicago police officer has died from COVID-19, the department said Thursday.

We are devasted to confirm that #COVID19 has hit the Chicago Police Department and a dedicated family of city public servants very hard. We will join Mayor Lori Lightfoot at 11am at a press conference to provide additional detail. Please tune in to the stream @chicagosmayor pic.twitter.com/0FmVuEgAhP — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 2, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 50-year-old Chicago police officer has died from COVID-19, the department said Thursday.Chicago Police News Affairs said the death is the department's first as a result of the pandemic.Officer Marco Difranco contracted the virus last week and was hospitalized last weekend, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck said at a press conference Thursday. His name was released with consent from the family, Mayor Lightfoot said."Since the moment this crisis arrived in our city, it has been our healthcare workers, first responders, like this officer, who have been putting their lives on the line every day to fight this fight and keep Chicagoans safe," Lightfoot said. "Tragically, this officer gave his life to that fight. Our hearts go out to the individual's family, friend's and fellow officers whose lives have been forever changed by this terrible loss."Officer Difranco was a 21-year veteran of the department and served in the Narcotics Division. His brother serves in the same division, Beck said. Officer Difranco is survived by his wife and two children, ages 10 and 7."His sacrifice underscores the threats that are faced by public safety employees who are not, by nature of their profession, allowed to shelter-in-place at home," Interim Superintendent Beck said.Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement, "We are devastated to confirm that #COVID19 has hit the Chicago Police Department and a dedicated family of city public servants very hard."At least 60 members of the department have contracted the disease.