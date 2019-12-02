City to hold 2 additional community meetings on recreational marijuana

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Recreational marijuana is set to be legalized in Chicago in less than 30 days.Before that happens, the City is taking steps to ensure the new industry is implemented in a safe, fair, and equitable manner for all communities.Later this week, officials will hold two more community information sessions to allow residents to submit questions, provide input and learn more about the upcoming legalization of recreational marijuana.The first meeting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5 at Malcolm X College and the next meeting will be held Friday, Dec. 6 at Chicago State University inside the Breakey Theatre.Each meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will be streamed live on Twitter and Facebook.