City to hold 2 additional community meetings on recreational marijuana

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Recreational marijuana is set to be legalized in Chicago in less than 30 days.

Before that happens, the City is taking steps to ensure the new industry is implemented in a safe, fair, and equitable manner for all communities.

RELATED: Illinois cities, businesses prepare for legal recreational marijuana sales in 1 month

Later this week, officials will hold two more community information sessions to allow residents to submit questions, provide input and learn more about the upcoming legalization of recreational marijuana.

RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide

The first meeting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5 at Malcolm X College and the next meeting will be held Friday, Dec. 6 at Chicago State University inside the Breakey Theatre.

Each meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will be streamed live on Twitter and Facebook.
