feel good

College basketball player with autism scores in debut for Kent State

KENT, OH -- Kalin Bennett, the first known college basketball player with autism, made his debut for Kent State on Wednesday night in a historic moment for college sports.

Bennett scored two points and grabbed two rebounds in six minutes of action at KSU's Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center.

The 6-foot-11 center previously became the first known player with autism to sign a letter of intent with a Division I sports program.

Bennett, from Little Rock, Arkansas, didn't walk until he was four years old. He didn't talk until he was seven.

Bennett's Golden Flashes defeated Hiram College 97-58.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycollege basketballsportsfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Miniature Shetland pony makes grandmother's day
11-year-old NC boy who died will save lives by donating organs
One man's commute birthed his mission to feed Philly's homeless
Florida boy gives teacher a pay raise with his birthday money
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD Supt. Johnson announces retirement
Daycare worker fatally shot on way home from work on Far South Side ID'd
WATCH LIVE: NB I-55 closed in Wilmington after crash involving 3 semi trucks, 2 cars
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck on NW Side ID'd
Man fires shots into South Side club after being denied entry, 2 injured
Man arrested in connection to murdered N.H. couple found on beach
Smoked salmon recalled due to botulism threat
Show More
Tow truck used to steal cars on North Side
Target holding 2-day preview Black Friday sale this weekend
First funerals held for American family members killed in Mexico
Suspect wanted in groping incidents on Frankfort trail
Victim of alleged racism at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings says company fails to understand impact
More TOP STORIES News