police chief

'It's an honor for everybody': William 'Andy' Short named 1st Black Hammond police chief

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Hammond has a new police chief, and his promotion is a historic one.

The city promoted Assistant Police Chief William "Andy" Short to the top job. He's the first Black chief to lead the department.

Short joined the Hammond Police Department back in 1988, and worked his way up through the ranks.

RELATED: Mayor Lori Lightfoot chooses former Dallas Police Chief David Brown for Chicago's next police superintendent

"It's a great honor, and it's an honor for everybody," Short said. "I appreciate everybody that's here; I appreciate all races. And I look forward to talking to everybody like I've always done in the past."

Short is replacing John Doughty, who resigned as Hammond police chief.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhammondpolice chiefrace in americapolice
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHIEF
Orland Park police chief shot during Reagan assassination attempt to retire
Gunmen injure Mexico City police chief; 3 dead
Tyler Perry offers to pay for Rayshard Brooks' funeral
Atlanta police chief resigns after fatal police shooting; Wendy's set on fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tank Noodle faces backlash after owners go to DC Trump rally
Roselle man arrested in DC: 'It was so much crazier than you know'
Disproportionate number of IL COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities: data
Girl, 11, says she was sexually assaulted during remote learning: CPD
Farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets
Chicago police union head apologizes for defending mob
Parler app removed from Google Play store, Apple could follow
Show More
Arkansas doctor forgives $650k in medical debt
Boeing plane goes missing in Indonesia
Man seen in photo at Pelosi's desk among 13 charged so far
Sheriff's officer dragged by vehicle during West Side traffic stop: police
Only woman on US death row not competent for execution, lawyers say
More TOP STORIES News