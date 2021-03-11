dating

COVID-19 and dating: How to approach love as COVID pandemic improves

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's been a year of Zoom and phone calls for singles looking for love.

But as we begin to "get back to normal," how will this affect dating?

Dating and relationship expert Bela Gandhi of the Smart Dating Academy joined ABC 7 Chicago Thursday to talk about it.

She said 48% of American adults are single, and living alone through the COVID-19 pandemic has made some prioritize finding love, she said. Online dating memberships have never been higher.

Criminals are preying on people who are looking for love. Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has advice on what you can do to avoid losing your life savings to a romance scam.



Great photos are essential to an online profile, she said. Don't rush into meeting face-to-face just because it's safe to now.

But, if you're aching to go out on a real date right away, go for a walk outside now that the weather is getting better.

For more dating tips, visit SmartDatingAcademy.com.
