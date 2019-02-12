VALENTINE'S DAY

How to say 'I love you' in Korean, Spanish and more languages from around the world

EMBED </>More Videos

How many languages can you say "I love you" in?

This Valentine's Day, as dinner plans are made and gifts are handed out to that special someone, the one constant will be people saying "I love you" to each other.

There are an estimated 6,500 languages in the world, which means there are at least that many ways to say "I love you."

Watch the video above to learn how to say it in multiple languages including Korean, Spanish and Arabic.

MORE VALENTINE'S DAY STORIES

Creative ways to treat yourself on Valentine's Day

Movie recommendations for every Valentine's Day mood

What do your Valentine's Day flowers really mean?
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyvalentine's dayfeel goodu.s. & worldwatercoolerrelationshipsromance
VALENTINE'S DAY
BBB: Top Valentine's Day scams
Tiny heart patients celebrate Valentine's Day
See the most romantic hotels in the U.S.
Valentine's Day movies to suit every mood
Creative ways to treat yourself on Valentine's Day
More valentine's day
SOCIETY
Paramedics push patient nearly a mile up icy hill after ambulance gets stuck
Cmdr. Paul Bauer remembered 1 year after death
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Chris Singleton, mother killed in Charleston church shooting, speaks about racism, forgiveness
Friends remember Cmdr. Paul Bauer for 1 year anniversary of his death
More Society
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Blowing snow leads to spinouts, crashes across area
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Cmdr. Paul Bauer remembered 1 year after death
CPS teacher charged with sexually abusing former student in Skokie
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
Paramedics push patient nearly a mile up icy hill after ambulance gets stuck
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Delphi, Indiana murders: 2 years later, lead investigator updates case
Show More
Cubs launching Marquee Sports Network in 2020
Retired correctional officer dies after Hazel Crest beating, robbery
Worker stabbed in robbery at River North gas station
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More News