Illinois' favorite Easter candy is Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

Illinois has a favorite Easter candy.
According to RetailMeNot, it's Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs.
And we're not alone - 28 other states also chose Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs as their favorite.
That makes up for 32% of the 1,000 Americans RetailMeNot surveyed. Everyone was over the age of 18.
Cadbury Eggs came in second, followed by jelly beans, chocolate bunnies and Peeps at just 6%. Only Tennessee and Virginia chose Peeps as their favorite Easter candy.
Overall, the online coupon company found that 85 percent of Americans plan to spend up to 50 dollars on Easter candy this year.
