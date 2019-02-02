Lake Forest teen founds first all-girls Scouts BSA troop, begins journey to Eagle Scout rank

The Boy Scouts of America officially became Scouts BSA Friday in a move to welcome girls into the organization for the first time, and a Lake Forest teen was the first girl to form an all-girls troop.Morgan Holmes, 17, filed paperwork to form the troop in December. The troop currently has eight members, and Morgan's father serves as Scout Master.The girls held their first meeting Friday and completed a physical fitness test.Morgan is now officially working toward the Eagle Scout rank.