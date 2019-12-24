New skyscrapers set to transform Chicago's skyline

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's skyline will look a lot different in the next 10 years.It's a skyline that is one of the world's best, which isn't a surprise, given that Chicago is the birthplace of the skyscraper and the hometown to many great architects.With so many cranes in the air, more skyscrapers are on the way up, adding to the city's already impressive view."It's really exciting that we might actually building really tall and slender skyscrapers again and that will really redefine the skyline," said Lynn Osmond, Chicago Architecture Center's president & CEO.The redefined skyline can be seen in the Chicago Architecture's huge model of the city, which includes several new projects that are currently underway, including architect Jeanne Gang's Vista Tower.Vista Tower, which features 101 stories, will become Chicago's third tallest building when it opens next year.One Chicago's two tall towers, which are currently under construction across the street from Holy Name Cathedral, will replace a footprint that was formally a parking lot.Overall, there are close to a dozen new skyscrapers under construction or in the planning stages across Chicago."Every city in the world really competes for space to be a global city and Chicago owns that title as the city of skyscrapers, we need to continue to embrace that," Osmond said.While Willis Tower remains Chicago's tallest skyscraper, the proposed Tribune Tower East comes in a close second. The slender, super tall skyscraper will be built next to the Chicago Tribune Tower.The tallest and most slender skyscrapers tend to be residential."By 2050, 70 percent of the world's population will live in cities and the trend around the world is for people to be wanting to live in cities," Osmond said.But that's if you can afford it, living in one of the new super tall skyscrapers will be very expensive.Mayor Lori Lightfoot launched a new initiate to divert some money from downtown developments into south and west side neighborhoods of need.