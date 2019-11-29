Society

Police officer receives Starbucks coffee cup with 'PIG' printed on label

TULSA, Oklahoma -- A quick trip to get coffee has left a police chief with a bad taste in his mouth.

An officer stopped by a Starbucks to grab five cups of coffee for his dispatchers working on Thanksgiving.

When the officer picked up the coffee, the cups had the word "Pig" printed on side of them.

After seeing that, the officer called his chief. The chief called the store and asked to speak to the manager who offered to reprint the cups if the officer brought them back.

This wasn't the apology the chief was looking for, so he took to social media where the photo went viral.

As for the chief, it seems his officers wont be stopping by the store again.

KTUL reached out to the Starbucks, and the manager on duty referred them to corporate and said the incident was being looked into.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoklahomau.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Black Friday frenzy underway at Rosemont outlet mall
CPD officer body slams man to ground during arrest: Video
Deported Army veteran from Chicago grateful to be back home for Thanksgiving
Boy, 12, grazed by stray bullet in Roseland home
Creative ways to re-purpose Thanksgiving leftovers
Sam's Toy Box: Throwback toys
1 killed, 9 wounded in Thanksgiving shootings
Show More
Chicago's winter overnight parking ban begins Sunday
Police crack down on accessible parking misuse
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
10 animals killed in barn fire at Ohio wildlife park
Chicago AccuWeather: Drizzle, rain expected Friday
More TOP STORIES News