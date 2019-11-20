chicago proud

Plainfield firefighters help boy celebrate 7th birthday

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- When only one guest was able to attend a boy's 7th birthday party, the Plainfied Fire Department stepped in to make sure he had a good time.

Only one of the guests Dominic Giatris invited to his birthday party at GymQuest on Saturday was able to come, so the manager made a call to the fire department.

Within minutes, nearly a dozen firefighters had arrived to help him celebrate.

The firefighters challenged Dominic to a Nerf gun war, and they all enjoyed pizza afterward.
