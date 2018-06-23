SOCIETY

Rock the Badges event raises money for police officers, firefighters

A big jam session was held Saturday in Wrigleyville on Chicago's North Side. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
A big jam session was held Saturday in Wrigleyville on Chicago's North Side.

Bands performed for a Rock the Badges fundraiser, which benefits police officers and firefighters. Each band has either a police officer or firefighter in the band.

The event has been held for the past six years, but this year there are two concerts.

In July, a Rock the Badges will be held in its usually location in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

On Saturday, the special Rock the Badges was held at Gallagher Way to honor Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer, who was shot in the line of duty, and Chicago Fire Department diver Juan Bucio, who died while trying to rescue a boater on Memorial Day.

The first responder charity fundraiser featured different bands playing until 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The event also featured activities and games for children, as well as a raffle.

The night ended with a candlelight vigil and tribute to all first responders who died.

Tickets were $10 at the door. Those age 20 and under got in free.
