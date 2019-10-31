Mistakes people make when trying to get a new job

Sending a resume and cover letter that's bare-bones and generic is the fastest way to land in a hiring manager's "no" pile.

If you're sending generic materials, hiring managers can take that as a reflection of how you'll be on the job -- lazy.

Regardless of your time spent in the workforce, you should be reaching out to industry professionals or employees of the companies you're applying to.

The point isn't to ask for a job, but rather learn more information about the company or about an industry you're looking to get into .

Candidates pass up great opportunities because they have blinders on during the job hunt regarding a specific job type, title, pay, etc.

Take time to do some soul-searching and reflect on what makes you happy and what you are challenged by .

Be honest and don't try and lie or exaggerate in an interview. Hiring managers will ask follow-up questions and if you say you can do something in an interview they will expect you to do that on the job - you're setting yourself up to fail if you're not honest.

You should research the role and be ready as if you're starting that day.

Picture yourself as already being a part of the team.

Can you guess what some of the "scariest" mistakes people make when they're trying to get a new job? Are you making them?Senior Director at the LaSalle network, Jessica Schaeffer, joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to tell us what those mistakes might be.