A sheriff's department in Arizona put a woman on blast for her poor choice of footwear during a ten-mile hike.In the Gila County Sheriff's Office's Facebook post, the officers put up a picture of the woman's flimsy shoe in what is being called "sandal shaming."They said the hiker and her group ignored the warning signs about sturdy shoes and hydration."Definitely not appropriate footwear for the ten mile hike," the Gila County Sheriff's Office posted.The group of eight needed to be rescued from Fossil Creek on Sunday.