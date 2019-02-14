<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5138982" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

As Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg recovers from surgery, "RBG" filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West had dozens of A-listers sign a get-well card for her at awards season events. (AP Photo/Rebecca Gibian)