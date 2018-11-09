SOCIETY

Stolen car returned with handwritten apology

A woman's stolen car was returned to her with a handwritten apology note.

Three days after reporting her car missing, a Louisville woman got it back along with an apology from the person who took it.

It began "Hey Pamela Barker" and went on to say "Sorry about your car." Her car that was stolen Sunday.

"I walked out the front door and it was gone and i'm thinking where is my car," Baker told WHAS.

When she couldn't find it, Barker posted pictures on social media and called police.

"Everyone who knows me was praying please let her get her car back and let it be in good condition," Barker said.
Then she got a reply from someone who had seen her car in Sheperdsville.

Baker saw the stolen car parked on her street when she returned from a walk Wednesday. A handwritten apology was inside.

"Who does this, you know?" Barker said.

"I'm really sorry because I understand how hard it is to not have a car," the note continued. "So I brought it back. Once again sorry. I know this won't fix it but oh well, much love for ya."

As for the car's owner, apology accepted.

"He just needed to borrow a car. But he brought it back so it's all good as far as I'm concerned. He made it right," Baker said.
