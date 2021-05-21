race in america

What to know about the 'model minority' myth and why it's harmful to the AAPI community

EMBED <>More Videos

What to know about the 'model minority' myth

SAN FRANCISCO -- There's a stereotype about the Asian American Pacific Islander community that you might have heard of: the "model minority" myth.

It claims the APPI community is the best minority, the hardest-working group in America and the one that causes the least amount of trouble. The myth may seem complementary, but in reality, it is harmful to the AAPI community and serves to drive a wedge between it and other groups in America.

The myth also creates a stressful burden to live up to the stereotype. It can cause depression, sadness, anxiety and despair when individuals can't live up to being the smartest, richest or quietest Asian American or Pacific Islander out there.

Watch the video above to see Dion Lim, a journalist with KGO-TV/ABC 7 News Bay Area, sit down with "Good Morning America" to break down the history of the myth and explain how it is harmful to the Asian American Pacific Islander community.

SEE ALSO: The story behind the stories about rising hate crimes against Asian Americans
EMBED More News Videos

In "Our America: Asian Voices," Bay Area journalist Dion Lim reflects on her experiences reporting on hate crimes against Asian Americans and how the community has come together to support those impacted.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyasian americanasian american & pacific islander heritage monthrace in americagood morning america
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Barnstorming Through Barriers: The Katherine Cheung Story
7 nooses found at Amazon construction site in past month
Town hall focuses on mental health support for Black men
DuSable Museum to reopen on Juneteenth
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man with long gun arrested in Loop after violent attacks: VIDEO
14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
17 shot in 5 hours overnight in Chicago, shootings now up 36% over last year
Jed Hoyer 'disappointed' Chicago Cubs not reaching 85% COVID-19 vaccination threshold
United Center COVID vaccine site winding down
Dance coach shot, killed while leaving South Side coffee shop
Amazon Prime features University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign on 'The College Tour'
Show More
CPD board rejects firing officer accused in hospital patient beating
Fake rental home ads popping up across Chicago area
SUV goes airborne, flips on I-80 in Gary: VIDEO
CFD rescues teen who fell 40 feet down ventilator shaft
$20M bail for MIT student accused in Chicago man's CT death
More TOP STORIES News