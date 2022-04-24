chicago proud

Walk MS Chicago is back at Soldier Field

What is MS disease? Neurologist gives details
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Walk MS is back in Chicago, taking over Soldier Field.

The Greater Illinois Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society is hosting Walk MS Chicago on Sunday. The site opened at 9:30 a.m. with the walk taking place at 11 a.m. There are 1 and 3-mile routes.

Walk MS brings together passionate people for a powerful purpose: to end MS forever. Feel the support that can come from a community whose steps fuel breakthroughs, solutions and a cure.

The outlook is very good for patients with MS, said Dr. Edie Graham, who is a neurologist.
