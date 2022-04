Walk MS Chicago is back at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Walk MS is back in Chicago, taking over Soldier Field.The Greater Illinois Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society is hosting Walk MS Chicago on Sunday. The site opened at 9:30 a.m. with the walk taking place at 11 a.m. There are 1 and 3-mile routes. Walk MS brings together passionate people for a powerful purpose: to end MS forever. Feel the support that can come from a community whose steps fuel breakthroughs, solutions and a cure.The outlook is very good for patients with MS, said Dr. Edie Graham, who is a neurologist.