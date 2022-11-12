Try this roasted pumpkin soup recipe, perfect for fall and winter weather

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cooler temperatures mean it is soup season! Chef Ben Goodnick with coastal soups shares recipes to enjoy at home or that you can purchase.

Roasted pumpkin soup

Serving size: 6

Ingredients

For the purée, you'll need one large pumpkin, two small pumpkins, one large butternut squash or two acorn squash. You'll also need two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, one cup of water and salt and pepper to taste.

For the soup, you'll need three tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, one peeled and chopped medium onion, a two-inch piece of fresh peeled and chopped ginger, one teaspoon of fresh chopped rosemary and two teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice or a mix of sweet baking spices like cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice. You'll also need one cup of apple cider, two cups of pumpkin or squash purée, two cups of chicken or vegetable stock, three tablespoons of maple syrup, one cup of heavy cream, two tablespoons of butter, two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar or the juice of half a lemon, toasted pumpkin seeds or pepitas and salt and pepper to taste.

Instructions

Purée

Preheat an oven to 350 degrees.

Cut the pumpkin or squash in half and remove the seeds.

Sprinkle it with olive oil, salt and pepper. Place cut side down on a sheet pan and add the water to the pan.

Place it over for 30 minutes to an hour depending on size and cook until the pumpkin or squash looks wrinkled and is easily pierced with a knife.

Turn the oven off and leave the pan in for a further half hour.

Reduce the squash and scoop the pulp from the skin using a spoon.

Coarsely mash the squash with a potato masher or stout spoon.

Soup

Heat a large heavy bottom pot over medium heat. Add the oil.

When the oil is hot, add the onion and ginger. Cook for five minutes, stirring often, until soft and just browning.

Add the rosemary, spice mix and cider. Cook for three minutes.

Add the pumpkin purée stock or broth and maple syrup. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring often for 20-30 minutes.

Return the heat to medium, add the cream and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring often, for three minutes.

Add to a blender and carefully blend until smooth. Keep the blender vent open and cover carefully with a towel while blending. Steam will build up and create a mess if the lid is left closed.

Return to the pot, stir in the butter and cider vinegar.

Season to taste with salt and pepper.