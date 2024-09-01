WATCH LIVE

Person of interest in custody after 19-year-old found dead inside South Shore home: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, September 1, 2024 10:25PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person of interest is in custody after a 19-year-old was found dead inside a South Side home on Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the victim was found unresponsive with a head injury inside a South Shore residence in the 6900-block of South Oglesby Avenue around noon.

The victim, whose gender was not immediately known, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police said a person of interest was taken into custody and charges are pending.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

