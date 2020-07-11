South Shore neighborhood group patrols streets amid recent spike in gun violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago neighborhood group is patrolling its own streets Friday night in an attempt to prevent violence.They call themselves "The Original Men in Black."Before dusk turned to dark, the small group of dedicated community activists walked through South Shore, making their message known. Their march Friday night followed a gathering of South Shore community groups determined to set the tone of peaceful perseverance."We've lost so many of our children, so many of our babies," said Pastor Victoria Brady. "We're here this evening to say what we as a people will do for ourselves.""We will reclaim the love in our own community," Brady said.On the heels of three horrifically violent weekends, their homegrown movement is the kind Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said police need. For their part, more officers in the department's summer mobile patrol will head to violent hot spots."So we will be deploying our resources around historical data, where violence has occurred the last few weekends and historically over the last couple years, but we also will be partnering with the community," Supt. Brown said.It means more than just policing. On Friday morning, officers helped clean up the streets in Woodlawn to show a sense of commitment."The idea here is simple. When an area looks good, the residents feel good about themselves in their neighborhood, and that makes a community safer," Brown said.In South Shore, leaders hoped prayer and community patrol will set the tone for a more peaceful weekend.