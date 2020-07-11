South Shore neighborhood group patrols streets amid recent spike in gun violence

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago neighborhood group is patrolling its own streets Friday night in an attempt to prevent violence.

They call themselves "The Original Men in Black."

Before dusk turned to dark, the small group of dedicated community activists walked through South Shore, making their message known. Their march Friday night followed a gathering of South Shore community groups determined to set the tone of peaceful perseverance.

"We've lost so many of our children, so many of our babies," said Pastor Victoria Brady. "We're here this evening to say what we as a people will do for ourselves."

"We will reclaim the love in our own community," Brady said.

On the heels of three horrifically violent weekends, their homegrown movement is the kind Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said police need. For their part, more officers in the department's summer mobile patrol will head to violent hot spots.

RELATED: Chicago police launch new effort to reduce crime by building trust

"So we will be deploying our resources around historical data, where violence has occurred the last few weekends and historically over the last couple years, but we also will be partnering with the community," Supt. Brown said.

It means more than just policing. On Friday morning, officers helped clean up the streets in Woodlawn to show a sense of commitment.

"The idea here is simple. When an area looks good, the residents feel good about themselves in their neighborhood, and that makes a community safer," Brown said.

In South Shore, leaders hoped prayer and community patrol will set the tone for a more peaceful weekend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south shorechicagochicago shootingchicago crimepeace marchneighborhoodcommunitychicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health officials say Chicago schools could at least partially reopen in fall
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 1,317
Duckworth hits back at Trump and Carlson: 'These titanium legs don't buckle'
Chicago records worst air quality streak in 10 years, topping Los Angeles
Joliet police show extended video to family of man who died in custody
South Side pastor says man used racist slur, spit on him in downtown Chicago
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, stray storms Saturday
Show More
Woman killed, man hurt in Roseland shooting
Woman who pulled gun on Black family defends her actions
10 more Chicago streets closed for outdoor dining
COVID-19 survivor leaves hospital after 85 days
Man found dead inside refrigerator was strangled: autopsy
More TOP STORIES News