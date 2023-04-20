Teen wrestler 'sucker' punched after winning match in Beat the Streets Chicago wrestling tournament

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The parents of a teen wrestler who was punched on video at the end of a match are pressing criminal charges after the incident.

"I was on the ground, my nose was bleeding, and I started to realize, like, this really just happened," Cooper Corder said.

Corder, the teen who was hit, is OK, and spoke with ABC7 Chicago after taking that punch to the face following a wrestling match he won.

His parents said they are pressing criminal charges.

The video of the incident may be disturbing to watch.

A sudden punch to the nose can be seen sending Corder falling to the mat in cell phone video that's already been viewed millions of times.

Corder's face was blurred at his family's request, and the face of the other teen was also blurred, since he hasn't been charged.

"I won by technical fault, which is when you're up by 10 or more points, and they stopped the match. So, we stop, we go in the middle to shake hands after every wrestling match and, this time, he hit me with a sucker punch," Corder said.

Corder is a youth wrestler at SPAR Wrestling Academy, and has won more than 500 matches since the age of 4.

But the match on April 8, he said, was unlike any other he's ever competed in.

RELATED: Service dog jumps into action to grab medicine for owner who was having medical episode

The 14-year-old was left with a bloody nose following the bitter blow to the face when he defeated his teen opponent.

"I obviously felt the sting of my face. I kind of drew a blank, didn't know exactly what happened until I was on the ground, my nose was bleeding," Corder said.

"I just ran to Cooper because he was laying there in a fetal position. I just didn't know how hurt he was," Corder's mother Jillian Hill said.

It happened at Oak Park-River Forest High School during the Beat the Streets Chicago wrestling tournament.

His parents, at first, decided only to document the incident with police and not seek charges until three days after the incident.

"I just thought it was best to, like, leave it for that moment and let everybody, kind of, calm down," Hill said.

Organizers of the tournament, in a statement, said in part, "Beat the Streets - Chicago strongly condemns such behavior, which conflicts with our mission of empowering youth through wrestling... USAW and USAW/IL have jurisdiction over the matter and will determine next steps, including possible suspension of the athlete from the sport."

"He really needs to learn his lesson that he can't do that anymore," Corder said.

The other teen involved and his parents could not be reached for comment.

Oak Park police said no charges had been filed as of Wednesday night.