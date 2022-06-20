speeding

Chicago aldermen expected to vote on increasing minimum speed that triggers cameras, tickets

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said she wants to reduce fines, fees, which often affect low-income people
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week Chicago aldermen could vote to raise the minimum speed you need to be going to get a ticket from the city's speed cameras.

Right now you can get a ticket for going at least 6 miles an hour over the speed limit.

Chicago Transportation Commissioner Gia Biagi joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk more about it.

She said she's against raising the speed threshold, despite the fact that critics of the cameras have said they are all about raising revenue for the city, not keeping people safe.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has maintained that she wants to reduce the city's fines and fees, which often have a bigger impact on low-income people.

The committee vote is expected Tuesday.
