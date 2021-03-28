Spiders take refuge on man's backyard fence amid New South Wales floods

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia -- Thousands of spiders escaped floodwaters in Kinchela, New South Wales, by taking refuge on a backyard fence, footage shot on March 23 shows.This video by Matthew Lovenfosse captures the arachnids climbing over one another as they scuttle to higher ground. In addition to the spiders, an off-screen voice is heard telling Lovenfosse that they had discovered a "little snake". He walks over to find the snake lying on his patio with its head raised.Weather warnings and evacuation orders were in place for swathes of New South Wales amid days of severe flooding in the state.