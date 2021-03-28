australia

Spiders take refuge on man's backyard fence amid New South Wales floods

By Joseph Olbrycht-Palmer
NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia -- Thousands of spiders escaped floodwaters in Kinchela, New South Wales, by taking refuge on a backyard fence, footage shot on March 23 shows.

PHOTOS: 'Stuff of nightmares': Huntsman spider eating pygmy possum

This video by Matthew Lovenfosse captures the arachnids climbing over one another as they scuttle to higher ground. In addition to the spiders, an off-screen voice is heard telling Lovenfosse that they had discovered a "little snake". He walks over to find the snake lying on his patio with its head raised.

ALSO SEE: Man uses blowtorch to kill spiders, sets parents' home on fire

Weather warnings and evacuation orders were in place for swathes of New South Wales amid days of severe flooding in the state.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsspiderfloodingaustraliau.s. & world
AUSTRALIA
Sheep loses 78 lbs fleece after years in wild
Wind storm swamps neighborhood with tumbleweeds: VIDEO
Curious koala sneaks into home, climbs Christmas tree
150 'Santas' take to jet skis to help children in foster care
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-month-old boy abducted from Dolton found safe
IL reports 2,678 new COVID cases, 25 deaths
1 killed, 3 hurt in River Grove party bus shooting: police
2 hospitalized in Loop crash; driver in custody
'We are American also so don't hate us,' Chinatown march denounces Asian hate
Cook County judge's vehicle stolen at McKinley Park gas station
Man wounded in Wrightwood party mass shooting facing gun charges
Show More
Inmate killed after hostage situation at OK jail
Cat-scratch fever bacteria potentially linked to schizophrenia, study says
Hold on to your pets; coyote mating season has begun
Teen boy caught in crossfire of East Garfield Park shootout
12 West Englewood family members get vaccinated together
More TOP STORIES News