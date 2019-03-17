Sports

Broncos, CB Callahan agree on three-year deal

Cornerback Bryce Callahanhas agreed to a three-year deal with theBroncos, where he'll reunite with new Denver coachand formerChicago Bearsdefensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

The deal is for $21 million and includes $10 million fully guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Callahan's 2018 season ended in December, when he broke his left foot in the Bears' 15-6 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a Sunday night game.

Callahan, 27, emerged over the past three years as a valuable member of the Bears' secondary. He started 10 games last season, recording 45 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and six pass breakups.

An undrafted free agent out of Rice in 2015, Callahan also picked off two passes in the 2017 season.

He received the 11th-best grade (81.4) among cornerbacks from Pro Football Focus last season.

ESPN's Jeff Dickerson contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsespnbryce callahannfldenver broncosnfl free agencychicago bears
Copyright © 2019 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
St. Patrick's Day celebrations continue with South Side Irish Parade Sunday
Family says woman missing from St. Patrick's Day Parade found
Casino robbery suspect dies after shootout with police
Balloons may have caused 'shooter' alert at U of Michigan
1 injured in South Shore apartment fire
2 injured in separate shootings on I-57
St. Patrick's Day 2019: Chicago River dyeing, parade
Show More
Stories of the victims of the New Zealand mosque attack
Chicago AccuWeather: Snow to fall south early Sunday
Paris Jackson recovering after accident at LA home
Body found in Minnesota matches missing 2-year-old girl Noelani Robinson
Police looking for 5 suspects in connection with stabbing of CTA employee
More TOP STORIES News