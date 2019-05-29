Chicago is the 4th best city for hockey fans, report finds

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Blackhawks fans may be heartbroken that their favorite team will not be bringing home a Stanley Cup this year, but a new report from WalletHub may perk their spirits up and motivate them to get hyped for next season.
The personal finance site recently released its 2019 report on the best cities for hockey fans, and Chicago ranked fourth on the list.
Researchers at WalletHub compared 73 U.S. cities on key indicators of a good hockey city, ranging from ticket prices to the performance level of each team to determine which places were the best for fans.
Chicago managed to crack the top five despite not cracking this year's NHL finals, but the top spot on the list went to a city vying for the Stanley Cup: Boston. The home of the Bruins also has the third-highest NHL fan engagement, despite also having the third-highest average ticket price per NHL game.
The second place spot went to Detroit, which also ranked fifth in NHL fan engagement. Pittsburgh ranked third, and New York City came right behind Chicago in fifth place, despite having the fifth lowest NHL fan engagement.
The worst city in for hockey fans can be found in one of the country's ice-less regions: the South. Huntsville, Ala., ranked 73rd on the list, so hockey fanatics in the Yellowhammer State may want to drop the puck and pick up a football.
For more information and to view the full report, visit WalletHub.com
