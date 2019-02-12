SPORTS

Dionne's Notebook: Cubs pitchers, catchers report for spring training in Arizona

In Monday's "Dionne's Notebook," ABC7 sports reporter Dionne Miller and ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers talked about Cubs pitchers and catchers at spring training in Arizona.

Chicago Cubs pitchers and catchers will report for spring training this week in Mesa, Arizona, and the team is very motivated to start spring with a sense of urgency.

In Monday's "Dionne's Notebook," ABC7 sports reporter Dionne Miller and ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers talked about the Chicago Cubs getting back to work after a long off season.

Miller and Rogers also give their impressions of the Cubs' opening press conference, where Cubs president Theo Epstein, GM Jed Hoyer and manager Joe Maddon addressed everything, including suspended shortstop Addison Russell, patriarch Joe Ricketts' leaked emails and the 2019 Cubs team slogan which is "Own It Now."

They also look ahead to the first work out for pitchers and catchers on Wednesday.
