Go big or go home! Downers Grove dad builds massive backyard ice rink for his kids

Chris Vengyl's 12-year-old son, Nick, started playing hockey four years ago.

By Meghan Kluth
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Chris Vengyl's 12-year-old son, Nick, started playing hockey four years ago.

"He decided one day that he wanted to skate so we got him on the ice and he fell in love with it," Vengyl said. Noticing a shortage of ice time, Vengyl decided to build his son a backyard ice rink unlike any other.

"I thought it would get him to enjoy it more and be better at it. With hockey, it's all about ice time and this was a way to have it done," he said. Little did he know he was about to become the most popular dad on the block.

He built a 135 by 50 foot rink behind his Downers Grove home complete with full height boards, a warming shed, and a lighting system. That's more than half the size of a regulation size rink, which is 200 by 85 feet.

"He thought it was a crazy idea at first," said Scott Cortwright, a friend of the Vengyls and a carpenter by trade. "It's been amazing ever since and it keeps growing every year."

Cortwright assisted Vengyl in building the now-infamous neighborhood rink, and on any given day or night there's dozens of neighborhood kids getting their ice time in.

Vegnyl keeps a revolving door and even purchased several pairs of skates just to keep on hand, for the neighbors who don't have their own pairs.

"It's great because the kids can just put on their skates and come by anytime they want," neighbor Bryan Sticha said. "Chris always has the door open and it's always available, even at night."

As for Nick Vengyl, he may just be the next Patrick Kane.
