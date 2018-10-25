SPORTS

Friday Flyover 2018: Vote for your favorite school!

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's high school football playoff time, which means it's also the return of the Friday Flyover Vote on ABC7 Eyewitness News.

For nearly two months, before the weekend's big high school football matchups, ABC7 broadcast live from a local high school along with Chopper 7 HD.

The vote will last from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25.
What does the winner get? A trophy! That's right - an actual trophy, provided by B. Gunther & Company, Inc., 4742 Main Street, in Lisle.

Take a look back at these displays from our fabulous schools!

PHOTOS: Friday Flyover Competition


WATCH THE VIDEOS:

Lake Zurich High School
This week, we feature Lake Zurich High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!


Bloom High School and Bloom Trail High School
Friday Flyover: Bloom HS and Bloom Trail HS


Kaneland High School
It's time for Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!


Marian Catholic High School
This week, we feature Marian Catholic High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!


Bartlett High School
This week, we feature Bartlett High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!


Marist High School
This week, we feature Marist High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!


Maine South High School
This week, we feature Maine South High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!



Thanks again to our trophy provider:
B. Gunther & Company, Inc.

4742 Main Street
Lisle, Illinois 60532
630-969-5595
www.bgunther.com

If you want us to come to your school for a Friday Flyover next year, go to our ABC 7 Chicago Facebook page and let us know or use #FridayFlyover on Twitter.

2017's winner West Aurora High School
It's high school football playoff time, which means it's also the return of the Friday Flyover Vote on ABC7 Eyewitness News.



2016's winner Huntley High School
Huntley High School wins ABC7's Friday Flyover



2015's winner Plainfield South High School
Thanks to all who voted! The vote is now closed. Congratulations to this year's winner, Plainfield South High School!



2014's winner Joliet Central High School
Congratulations to this year?s Friday Flyover winner, Joliet Central High School!



2013's winner, Joliet West High School
