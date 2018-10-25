Friday Flyover 2018: Vote for your favorite school!

CHICAGO (WLS) --It's high school football playoff time, which means it's also the return of the Friday Flyover Vote on ABC7 Eyewitness News.
For nearly two months, before the weekend's big high school football matchups, ABC7 broadcast live from a local high school along with Chopper 7 HD.
The vote will last from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25.
What does the winner get? A trophy! That's right - an actual trophy, provided by B. Gunther & Company, Inc., 4742 Main Street, in Lisle.
Take a look back at these displays from our fabulous schools!
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover Competition
WATCH THE VIDEOS:
Lake Zurich High School
Bloom High School and Bloom Trail High School
Kaneland High School
Marian Catholic High School
Bartlett High School
Marist High School
Maine South High School
2017's winner West Aurora High School
2016's winner Huntley High School
2015's winner Plainfield South High School
2014's winner Joliet Central High School
2013's winner, Joliet West High School