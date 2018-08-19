SPORTS
espn

Pirates, Cubs to meet in 2019 Little League Classic

The Pittsburgh Pirates will play the Chicago Cubs in the 2019 Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Sunday during ESPN's telecast of the 2018 edition of the game, being played by the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.

Manfred said the Little League Classic "has been a fun summer highlight for baseball the past two years.''

The 2019 game will take place on Aug. 18, 2019, at Bowman Field, according to Manfred.

Bowman Field, home of the Phillies' team in the Class A New York-Penn League, is about five miles from the site of the Little League World Series. It's the second-oldest minor league ballpark in the U.S.

The first Little League Classic was held in 2017 when the Pirates defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
sportsespnlittle league classicmlbpittsburgh pirateswilliamsportllwschicago cubsrob manfred
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Fever snap 5-game skid, beat Sky 97-92 in finale
Yu Darvish's rehab start ends after just one inning
White Sox erase 6-run deficit, rally for 7-6 win over Royals
Frazier homers as Pirates top Cubs 2-1 in 11 innings
More Sports
Top Stories
3 boys die after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Indiana, Waukegan beaches
2018 Chicago Air & Water Show wraps up along lakefront
46 shot, 2 fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago
Hundreds of students walk out of Andy Gross show at Purdue University
Woman calls cops on man getting into his own car
AccuWeather: Mild with partly cloudy skies
DNA request denied in deaths of Colorado mom, kids
Woman rescued 10 hours after falling off cruise ship
Show More
HS dance team photo shoot with police creates controversy in Granite City, Ill.
2 hurt, 60 rescued from Cicero apartment building fire
VIDEO: Dad, son drive through inferno in Glacier National Park
3 wounded in Dolton shooting
White Sox call up top pitching prospect Michael Kopech
More News