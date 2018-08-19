SPORTS
Pitching prospect Michael Kopech to make White Sox debut Tuesday

The Chicago White Sox will promote top pitching prospect Michael Kopech to make his major league debut Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins.

Kopech, 22, is 7-7 with a 3.70 ERA in 24 starts this season at Triple-A Charlotte. The hard-throwing right-hander has 170 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings this season and has been outstanding over his past seven starts, going 4-0 with a 1.84 ERA over that stretch.

The White Sox have not made a corresponding roster move yet, but they announced Kopech's debut on their official Twitter account Sunday.

Chicago acquired Kopech as part of the 2016 blockbuster trade that sent All-Star pitcher Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox. Kopech was ranked as baseball's No. 9 overall prospect last month by ESPN's Keith Law.

Hard-throwing Kopech a beacon of hope for White Sox, fans
Hard-throwing Kopech a beacon of hope for White Sox, fans
After a video of him reaching 110 MPH on a throw went viral, Michael Kopech became a lot more well known.
