building a better chicago

Police, community come together to watch top high school prospects play at Wrigley Field

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Members of the Chicago Police Department and Cook County Sheriff's Department joined young community members at Wrigley Field Monday to watch some of the country's top high school prospects play ball.

The outing is designed to build trust and understanding between officers and the neighborhoods they serve.

The country's top high school prospects played in the All-America Baseball Game. For the players, it's an opportunity to showcase their talents for Major League Baseball scouts. For the hundreds of kids watching in the stands, including some from Chicago's roughest neighborhoods, it was a chance to see what is possible.

"They're dreaming big, these children," said Joanna Marsh, Arc of St. Sabina. "They expect to see more things and dreaming big. To get to see experiences like this, it's just amazing. I'm excited myself. I've never been to Wrigley Field."

"It's pretty fun to come here with my friends and see the baseball players," said John Like, Arc of St. Sabina.

It was also promoted as a day of peace and unity, bringing together youth groups with a large number of off-duty Chicago police and Cook County Sheriff's officers.

"We want to have events like this so they can come out, enjoy it with the officers, so they can see the officers in a different light," said Officer Claudia, Cook County Sheriff's Department.

"I'm a coach, I'm a dad, I'm a mentor, a positive role example," said Officer David Diaz, CPD 19th District. "To show them, we're not only police officers but we're human beings that care about them."

In total about 1,000 children from all over the city attended the game. It ended with the National team beating the American team 4-3.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagowrigleyvillechildrenbuilding a better chicagobaseballwrigley fieldcook county sheriffcommunitychicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER CHICAGO
North Lawndale students help restore Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie
Edgewater cafe provides jobs for unemployed Chicago youth
Ingrained Chicago owner quit job in finance to provide fellow millennials with healthy food
'Young Men's Survival Summit' aims to push back on violent Chicago summer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-NU professor's alleged accomplice pleads guilty, agrees to testify in River North murder trial
VIDEO: Good Samaritans rescue driver of overturned pickup truck on I-88
Lake Michigan beaches disappearing as lake levels rise
Metra UP-West train hits vehicle near Oak Park
43 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Chicago Weather: Beach Hazard in effect along Lake Michigan
Report: Attorneys decline special prosecutor offer in Jussie Smollett case
Show More
Chicago's Puerto Rican community supports protesters calling on governor to resign
CTA response to Twitter troll goes viral
Bears' season opener featuring concert by Chance the Rapper
Beecher baseball coach charged with sexually assaulting teen girl
Organizations, politicians condemn local Republicans' 'Jihad Squad' Facebook post
More TOP STORIES News