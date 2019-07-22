Police, community come together to watch top high school prospects play at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Members of the Chicago Police Department and Cook County Sheriff's Department joined young community members at Wrigley Field Monday to watch some of the country's top high school prospects play ball.The outing is designed to build trust and understanding between officers and the neighborhoods they serve.The country's top high school prospects played in the All-America Baseball Game. For the players, it's an opportunity to showcase their talents for Major League Baseball scouts. For the hundreds of kids watching in the stands, including some from Chicago's roughest neighborhoods, it was a chance to see what is possible."They're dreaming big, these children," said Joanna Marsh, Arc of St. Sabina. "They expect to see more things and dreaming big. To get to see experiences like this, it's just amazing. I'm excited myself. I've never been to Wrigley Field.""It's pretty fun to come here with my friends and see the baseball players," said John Like, Arc of St. Sabina.It was also promoted as a day of peace and unity, bringing together youth groups with a large number of off-duty Chicago police and Cook County Sheriff's officers."We want to have events like this so they can come out, enjoy it with the officers, so they can see the officers in a different light," said Officer Claudia, Cook County Sheriff's Department."I'm a coach, I'm a dad, I'm a mentor, a positive role example," said Officer David Diaz, CPD 19th District. "To show them, we're not only police officers but we're human beings that care about them."In total about 1,000 children from all over the city attended the game. It ended with the National team beating the American team 4-3.