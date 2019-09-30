Waddle's World: Backup quarterback Chase Daniel brings Chicago Bears to 16-6 victory over Minnesota Vikings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's never a good sign when the starting quarterback is in a sling on the sideline, but that's why the Chicago Bears have Chase Daniel.Former Bears player Tom Waddle told ABC7 that he didn't expect the backup quarterback to be called into action Sunday, just six plays into the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings.But without changing the game plan, the Chicago Bears were able to turn it into a dominant 16-6 victory.Waddle and ABC7's Dionne Miller break down the twists and turns in the Bears-Vikings game Sunday.