Waddle's World: Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers in 1st game of 100th season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Mark Giangreco and former Chicago Bears player Tom Waddle discuss their expectations for the Chicago Bears' 100th season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Waddle talks through his questions about both quarterbacks - Aaron Rodgers for the Packers and Mitch Trubisky for the Bears, and his questions about the team overall going into this season. Will defense or offense win the day?

He also makes his prediction for who will walk out of Soldier Field triumphant after Week 1: Bears vs. Packers.
