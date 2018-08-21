SPORTS
espn

White Sox manager Rick Renteria to undergo more tests in Chicago

CHICAGO -- Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria has been released from a Minnesota hospital after undergoing tests following an episode of lightheadedness.

The 56-year-old Renteria was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center before Monday night's 8-5 victory over the Twins. The team said Renteria will return to Chicago on Wednesday and undergo further testing at Rush University Medical Center.

The White Sox also scratched All-Star first baseman Jose Abreu from their lineup for Tuesday's game against Minnesota. The team said Abreu was being treated for lower abdomen pain after complaining of discomfort when he arrived at the ballpark.

White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia will be sidelined for three to six weeks after an MRI showed a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring. Garcia left in the fourth inning Monday night after trying to run down a liner from Mitch Garver.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbchicago white soxrick renteria
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Nats trade Daniel Murphy to Cubs, Matt Adams to Cardinals
Yu Darvish done for season with injuries to right elbow, triceps
White Sox rookie Kopech to make debut vs. Twins
Davidson homers, Giolito steady as White Sox beat Twins 8-5
More Sports
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts case: Man in country illegally charged with murder
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
Nats trade Daniel Murphy to Cubs, Matt Adams to Cardinals
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Man accused of locking daughter in basement unfit to stand trial, doctor says
ICE halts deportation of terminally-ill trafficking victim
Duo suspected of armed robberies in Oak Lawn, Skokie and northwest Indiana
More News