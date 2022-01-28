St. Patrick's Day

Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade queen crowned

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's St. Patrick's Day Parade is back this year and they crowned their queen on Thursday.

This year's queen is Kelly Leyden, a Chicago police officer working on the South Side.

The parade queen contest, which was held virtually due to COVID, is open to all young women of Irish ancestry between the ages of 18 and 29. It was held earlier in January and the Leyden was chosen as queen from a group of five finalists.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade and dyeing of the Chicago River will take place this year on March 12.

This year's parade theme honors Chicagoland's essential workers. The grand marshal is Judge John Griffin, a retired justice of the Illinois Appellate Court.
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
