Stepfather shoots stepdaughter outside Elmhurst Hospital, then fatally shoots himself: officials

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is in critical condition after being shot by her stepfather in the parking lot of Elmhurst Hospital Wednesday night, hospital officials said.

Hospital officials said the stepfather and his stepdaughter were involved in a domestic altercation outside of the emergency room around 7 p.m.

The stepfather shot his stepdaughter in the face in the parking lot, a hospital spokesperson said. He then fatally shot himself inside of his car.

The stepdaughter ran back into the ER and is being treated. She is in critical condition, hospital officials said.

Elmhurst Hospital was placed on lockdown at 7:12 p.m. as a precaution due to the shooting and returned to normal operations at 7:25 p.m.

Further details about the shooter and the victim, including their ages and what sparked the altercation, have not yet been released. An investigation by the Elmhurst Police Department is ongoing.
