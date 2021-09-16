Bears legend Steve 'Mongo' McMichael shares glimpse inside brave battle with ALS | America Strong

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Battling ALS is not a fight Chicago Bears Legend Steve McMichael ever thought he would have to wage. But it's one he's taking on with the same determination and tenacity as he did for so many years on the football field.Four years ago, the ALS Association of Greater Chicago awarded former NFL safety Steve Gleason the Grid Ironhorse Award as he battled the disease. McMichael accepted on Gleason's behalf, never believing the incurable disease would be his story, too."Look at me and look at who I used to be," McMichael said. "Denying wanting to be the poster boy for this, this is not the legacy I wanted to leave."McMichael became a fan favorite during 12 seasons and a Super Bowl win, dismantling opposing quarterbacks with the same strength and intimidation he's now using to fight ALS."I've turned into, from the entertainer to, just somebody in the house, a fan," McMichael said. "I'm so glad football season's on. I get to sit here and watch games. I had taken for granted and wasn't watching the sports like I used to.""Don't take for granted what you've got in your life," he added. "You're going to regret it. You know what invigorates me, from time to time some Bible quotations come across my mind. They will be done. And the Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away. Blessed be the name of the lord."On Saturday, Mongo will return to Soldier Field for the 20th annual, where he will receive the Les Turner ALS Foundation's first-ever ALS Courage Award."That's just inherently part of who I am, you know," McMichael said. "I'm not going to go gently into that good night. Rage against the dying of the light, that's courage."McMichael has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of compassion he's felt during his fight, and he couldn't financially do it without the support of both the NFL and the Bears.But too many battle without that type of support, so he's asking you to join him this weekend on the lakefront. ABC7's own Phil Schwarz will emcee the